Blow by blow: Chiefs vs Stellenbosch

– Full time: Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Stellenbosch FC
– 90′ 5 minutes of added time will be played.
– 88′ Chiefs making runs and putting the visitors under pressure
– 69′ Kambole gets his first goal for Chiefs. Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Stellenbosch FC
– 56′ throw in for Chiefs as they look to find their first goal of the game
– the second half is underway
– Half time: Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Stellenbosch FC
– 45′ 4 minutes of added time will be played. Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Stellenbosch FC
– 44′ Sankala is carried off with an injury
– 41′ Chiefs pressure pays off as they win a corner
– 36′ Skelem scores the opening goal of the match. Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Stellenbosch FC
– 15′ Castro suffers an early injury and goes off. Nukrovic comes on in his place
– kickoff! The game is underway
