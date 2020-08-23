PSL News 23.8.2020 06:07 pm

Blow by blow: Chiefs vs Stellenbosch

Phakaaathi Reporter
Kaizer Chiefs celebrating goal during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Polokwane City and Kaizer Chiefs at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium (Lee Warren Gallo images/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs will go in search of a win when they go up against Stellenbosch FC. A win for Amakhosi will allow them to extend their lead at the top of the Absa Premier League table.

– Full time: Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Stellenbosch FC

– 90′ 5 minutes of added time will be played.

– 88′ Chiefs making runs and putting the visitors under pressure

– 69′ Kambole gets his first goal for Chiefs. Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Stellenbosch FC

– 56′ throw in for Chiefs as they look to find their first goal of the game

– the second half is underway

– Half time: Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Stellenbosch FC

– 45′ 4 minutes of added time will be played. Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Stellenbosch FC

– 44′ Sankala is carried off with an injury

– 41′ Chiefs pressure pays off as they win a corner

– 36′ Skelem scores the opening goal of the match. Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Stellenbosch FC

– 15′ Castro suffers an early injury and goes off. Nukrovic comes on in his place

– kickoff! The game is underway

