Live report: Cape Town City vs Pirates

– 70′ Pirates shot at goal goes over the goal posts

– 69′ Erasmus’ goal is disallowed as he is offside

– 67′ Erasmus’ shot is saved by Sandilands

– second half underway

– 47′ Erasmus finds his 12th goal of the league. Cape Town City 1-0 Orlando Pirates

– 45′ 4 minutes of added time will be played

– 42′ Pirates corner kick cross goes out for a goal kick to City

– 39′ Pirates stringing passes in their half but failing to break into City’s half

– 32′ Makola is sent off receiving his second yellow card.

– 30′ Madantsane’s shot at goal goes over the goalposts

– 22′ goal kick to Pirates after Erasmus loses the ball

– 15′ Makola is booked for a late challenge on an opponent

– Kickoff!

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.