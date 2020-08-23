PSL News 23.8.2020 03:45 pm

Live report: Cape Town City vs Pirates

Phakaaathi Reporter
Live report: Cape Town City vs Pirates

Orlando Pirates midfielder Ben Motshwari has made a complete recovery after testing positive for coronavirus. AFP/Phill Magakoe

Cape Town City face off with Orlando Pirates in an Absa Premier League encounter. Thembinkosi Lorch returns to the starting line-up after he was allowed back into the Pirates camp.

– 70′ Pirates shot at goal goes over the goal posts

– 69′ Erasmus’ goal is disallowed as he is offside

– 67′ Erasmus’ shot is saved by Sandilands

– second half underway

– 47′ Erasmus finds his 12th goal of the league. Cape Town City 1-0 Orlando Pirates

– 45′ 4 minutes of added time will be played

– 42′ Pirates corner kick cross goes out for a goal kick to City

– 39′ Pirates stringing passes in their half but failing to break into City’s half

– 32′ Makola is sent off receiving his second yellow card.

– 30′ Madantsane’s shot at goal goes over the goalposts

– 22′ goal kick to Pirates after Erasmus loses the ball

– 15′ Makola is booked for a late challenge on an opponent

– Kickoff!

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
City settle for a draw after Highlands finds late equaliser 22.8.2020
Stellenbosch edge City to win Cape Derby 20.8.2020
Micho accuses Pirates of ill-treating foreign players 20.8.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 World virus deaths top 800,000 as nations ramp up measures

Africa SA retailers feel pain from coronavirus pandemic

Accidents Three TMPD officers die after colliding head-on with suspected drunk driver

World TikTok to sue over Trump crackdown, national security threat allegations

Business Parliament bins Road Accident Benefit Scheme after six years


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition