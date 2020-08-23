Blow by blow: Cape Town City vs Pirates

– 90′ Full time: Cape Town City 1-0 Orlando Pirates
– 88′ City are in search of another goal as all of Pirates efforts haven’t yielded results
– 70′ Pirates shot at goal goes over the goalposts
– 69′ Erasmus’ goal is disallowed as he is offside
– 67′ Erasmus’ shot is saved by Sandilands
– second half underway
– 47′ Erasmus finds his 12th goal of the league. Cape Town City 1-0 Orlando Pirates
– 45′ 4 minutes of added time will be played
– 42′ Pirates corner kick cross goes out for a goal kick to City
– 39′ Pirates stringing passes in their half but failing to break into City’s half
– 32′ Makola is sent off receiving his second yellow card.
– 30′ Madantsane’s shot at goal goes over the goalposts
– 22′ goal kick to Pirates after Erasmus loses the ball
– 15′ Makola is booked for a late challenge on an opponent
– Kickoff!
