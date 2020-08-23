PSL News 23.8.2020 03:45 pm

Blow by blow: Cape Town City vs Pirates

Phakaaathi Reporter
Blow by blow: Cape Town City vs Pirates

Orlando Pirates midfielder Ben Motshwari has made a complete recovery after testing positive for coronavirus. AFP/Phill Magakoe

Cape Town City face off with Orlando Pirates in an Absa Premier League encounter. Thembinkosi Lorch returns to the starting line-up after he was allowed back into the Pirates camp.

– 90′ Full time: Cape Town City 1-0 Orlando Pirates

– 88′ City are in search of another goal as all of Pirates efforts haven’t  yielded results

– 70′ Pirates shot at goal goes over the goalposts

– 69′ Erasmus’ goal is disallowed as he is offside

– 67′ Erasmus’ shot is saved by Sandilands

– second half underway

– 47′ Erasmus finds his 12th goal of the league. Cape Town City 1-0 Orlando Pirates

– 45′ 4 minutes of added time will be played

– 42′ Pirates corner kick cross goes out for a goal kick to City

– 39′ Pirates stringing passes in their half but failing to break into City’s half

– 32′ Makola is sent off receiving his second yellow card.

– 30′ Madantsane’s shot at goal goes over the goalposts

– 22′ goal kick to Pirates after Erasmus loses the ball

– 15′ Makola is booked for a late challenge on an opponent

– Kickoff!

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Erasmus credits teamwork for CT City’s positive results 25.8.2020
Pirates target Shalulile as Grobler eye European move 25.8.2020
Ex-Pirates forward Morrison embroiled in legal battle in Tanzania 24.8.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Workers left in the lurch as UIF Ters payments suspended

Fitness and Wellness South Africans keen to get back to gyms, bucking global trend

Breaking News Bosasa ‘auction of the decade’ declared unlawful

Business News Financial carnage: Lockdown devastation in numbers

Politics Claims on Ace Magashule ‘fake news’, says ANC


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition