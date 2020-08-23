PSL News 23.8.2020 12:40 pm

Safa lines up Bafana friendly games

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
The South African Football Association (Safa) has announced its intention to organise friendly games for Bafana Bafana.

Coach Molefi Ntseki has confirmed that they would like to play two friendly matches in October. Bafana Bafana’s matches in March were cancelled when countries suspended travelling.

Ntseki’s charges were set to take on Sao Tome and Principe but the games were cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak on the African continent.

“I am trying to arrange two friendly matches in October to prepare for the two Sao Tome matches in November,” Ntseki told the Safa website.

Safa CEO, Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe says the association has written to the government to allow amateur football to resume.

“We are happy that the National Soccer League has resumed. Our compliance officers are working very well with the league and we want to thank the NSL and the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture for their full cooperation,” said Motlanthe.

“The domestic season will be completed in time for Safa to register the PSL clubs for participation in the CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup,” said Motlanthe.

