Kaizer Chiefs look to leave Mamelodi Sundowns in their wake

Kaizer Chiefs have the chance to stretch their lead at the top of the Absa Premiership to eight points when they face Stellenbosch FC on Sunday evening at Orlando Stadium.

READ MORE: Khune congratulates former Chiefs defender after glam wedding.

Chiefs were dealt a blow in their last encounter as they lost 3-1 to Bloemfontein Celtic on Wednesday, but Sundowns failed to capitalise when they played out a 2-2 draw with Maritzburg United on Friday.

That leaves Amakhosi with a five point lead at the top, with five games left to play in the 2019/20 season.

“We will not press panic buttons. I urge the team not to lose our cool. We will work together to deal with the situation before the next game. We require synergy to approach the next game,” said Middendorp after the Celtic game.

Stellenbosch are likely to provide tricky opposition for Amakhosi, however, with Steve Barker’s side under little pressure having won both their games since the season resumption 1-0, to basically ensure their place in the Absa Premiership for next season.

Stellies now have a shot at making next season’s MTN8, which will give them extra motivation to take down Chiefs.

“The pressure is not on us, we can just give a good account of ourselves and try and put pressure on the teams above us,” said Barker.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.