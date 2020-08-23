PSL News 23.8.2020 09:36 am

Kaizer Chiefs look to leave Mamelodi Sundowns in their wake

Jonty Mark
Kaizer Chiefs look to leave Mamelodi Sundowns in their wake

Ernst Middendorp, coach of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Bidvest Wits at the Orlando Stadium, Soweto on the 12 August 2020 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Chiefs face a Stellenbosch side in good form and aiming to secure a place in the top eight by the end of the 2019/20 season.

Kaizer Chiefs have the chance to stretch their lead at the top of the Absa Premiership to eight points when they face Stellenbosch FC on Sunday evening at Orlando Stadium.

READ MORE: Khune congratulates former Chiefs defender after glam wedding.

Chiefs were dealt a blow in their last encounter as they lost 3-1 to Bloemfontein Celtic on Wednesday, but Sundowns failed to capitalise when they played out a 2-2 draw with Maritzburg United on Friday.

That leaves Amakhosi with a five point lead at the top, with five games left to play in the 2019/20 season.

“We will not press panic buttons. I urge the team not to lose our cool. We will work together to deal with the situation before the next game. We require synergy to approach the next game,” said Middendorp after the Celtic game.

Stellenbosch are likely to provide tricky opposition for Amakhosi, however, with Steve Barker’s side under little pressure having won both their games since the season resumption 1-0, to basically ensure their place in the Absa Premiership for next season.

Stellies now have a shot at making next season’s MTN8, which will give them extra motivation to take down Chiefs.

“The pressure is not on us, we can just give a good account of ourselves and try and put pressure on the teams above us,” said Barker.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
PSG eye first Champions League triumph but Bayern stand in their way in final 23.8.2020
Namibian Shalulile ‘best forward in South African Premiership’ 23.8.2020
Khune congratulates former Chiefs defender after glam wedding 22.8.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 World virus deaths top 800,000 as nations ramp up measures

Africa SA retailers feel pain from coronavirus pandemic

Accidents Three TMPD officers die after colliding head-on with suspected drunk driver

World TikTok to sue over Trump crackdown, national security threat allegations

Business Parliament bins Road Accident Benefit Scheme after six years


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition