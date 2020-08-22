PSL News 22.8.2020 08:15 pm

United adds to Baroka’s relegation woes with slender win  

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Augustine Kwem of Chippa United during the Absa Premiership match between Chippa United and Baroka FC at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. (Photo by Richard Huggard/Gallo Images)

The game got off to a good start for Chippa United when Augustine Kwem found the back of the net in the opening six minutes of the game when Diamond Thopola located the forward in the penalty box with a brilliant pass.

Baroka tried to get an equaliser after Kwem’s goal by putting the Chilli Boys under pressure but their efforts didn’t yield results. United were pinned back into their half failing to rekindle the hunger they showed in the opening ten minutes of the game for a large part of the first half.

The second half saw the Chilli Boys try to extend their lead but Baroka were determined to get their equaliser before then. Bagaga coach Dylan Kerr had used up all five of his substitutions by the 70th minute adding more attacking players with the hope of getting a goal but United had moved the defensive bus into place.

With coach Lehlohonolo Seema screaming instructions to his defenders to hold the line to protect their lead Baroka FC squandered all their set-piece opportunities with Gerald Phiri failing to get the better of United goalkeeper Veli Mothwa. The tame shots on target from Baroka were good practice for Mothwa who kept all of them out and made sure his side maintained their lead.

United walked away with maximum points which increases their chances of surviving the relegation at the end of the season.

