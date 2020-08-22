City settle for a draw after Highlands finds late equaliser

Both teams ran at full steam in the first half but failed to make it count with most of their charging runs forwarded ended in goal kicks the opponents.

Towards the dying minutes of the first half, the Lions of the North got a handful of set-piece opportunities that could have given them the lead, however, they couldn’t capitalise.

Highlands and City went into the half time break on a 0-0 draw but played with a purpose taking shots on target. City’s pressure on Highlands paid off with Zimbabwean striker Charlton Mashumba getting the first goal of the match in the 64th minute. Mashumba put defenders Limbikani Mzava and Bevan Fransman under pressure when they all went up for the cross from the right-hand side. The ball came off Mzava last after Mashumba directed it toward Tapuwa Kapini’s goal.

Peter Shalulile responded with a header of his own at the other end almost 10 minutes later when he put the ball beyond City goalkeeper George Chigova. The Limpopo outfit struggled to contain Highlands thereafter leaving an unmarked Shalulile to take shots at Chigova several times.

The Namibian striker is now tied with Orlando Pirates’ Gabadinho Mhango as the league’s top goalscorer with 14 goals.

Highlands had six corners in the 84th minute with City only taking one. The Orange Army struggled to deal with the aerial threat from coach Owen Da Gama’s side late into the second half. The Tembisa based side made all five changes in the 88th minute when Sifiso Mbhele crushed into Mashumba forcing him out of the match giving striker Rodney Ramagalela a chance to have a go at City defenders.

Despite six minutes of added time both sides couldn’t sneak the ball pass the goalkeepers on the field for a winning goal and had to settle for a draw.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.