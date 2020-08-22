Blow by blow: Polokwane City vs Highlands

– Full time: Polokwane City 1-1 Highlands Park
– 90′ 6 minutes of added times will be added.
– 83′ Shalulile chasing a brace as he takes another shot at Chigova’s goalposts
– 76′ Shalulile searching of a brace as he takes a snapshot at goal.
– 74′ Shalulile responds with a header of his own at the other end converting a corner kick cross. Polokwane City 1-1 Highlands Park
– 64′ Mashumba opens the scoring for Rise and Shine. Polokwane City 1-0 Highlands Park
– 61′ Double substitution for Highlands Park with Nyamata and Jooste going off making way from Mvala and Mogaila
– second half underway
– halt times: Polokwane City 0-0 Highlands Park
– 45′ 4 minutes of added time will be played
– 37′ Chigova pulks the ball out of the air as Highlands try to get a cross into his box
– 36′ throw in for City
– 23′ Makhaula goes into the referee’s books for a late challenge
– 22′ both sides fighting for the ball without luck falling for them
– kick-off. The game is underway
