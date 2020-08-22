PSL News 22.8.2020 03:43 pm

Blow by blow: Polokwane City vs Highlands

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Kabelo Mahlasela of Polokwane City (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Polokwane City takes on Highlands Park at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on a sunny Saturday afternoon.

– Full time: Polokwane City 1-1 Highlands Park 

– 90′ 6 minutes of added times will be added.

– 83′ Shalulile chasing a brace as he takes another shot at Chigova’s goalposts

– 76′ Shalulile searching of a brace as he takes a snapshot at goal.

– 74′ Shalulile responds with a header of his own at the other end converting a corner kick cross. Polokwane City 1-1 Highlands Park 

– 64′ Mashumba opens the scoring for Rise and Shine. Polokwane City 1-0 Highlands Park 

– 61′ Double substitution for Highlands Park with Nyamata and Jooste going off making way from Mvala and Mogaila

– second half underway

– halt times: Polokwane City 0-0 Highlands Park 

– 45′ 4 minutes of added time will be played

– 37′ Chigova pulks the ball out of the air as Highlands try to get a cross into his box

– 36′ throw in for City

– 23′ Makhaula goes into the referee’s books for a late challenge

– 22′ both sides fighting for the ball without luck falling for them

– kick-off. The game is underway

