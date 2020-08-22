Pitso – ‘Big decisions don’t go our way’

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane says his team has been unlucky when it comes to important decisions in the last couple of games.

Mosimane believes Downs should have been awarded a penalty in a 2-2 draw against Maritzburg United on Friday evening that leaves them five points behind leaders Kaizer Chiefs, with both team left with five Absa Premiership games to play this season.

Mosimane says referee Abongile Tom was supposed to point to the penalty spot when Promise Mkhuma was pushed in the box in the first-half.

“We don’t have that kind of luck, where big decisions … go in our favour,” said Mosimane.

“Against Highlands Park, Peter Shalulile controlled the ball with his hand and he scored from there (Sundowns drew 1-1). Against Orlando Pirates, the ball was on the floor and Happy Jele came out with it (with his hand) and Victor Gomes missed it (Sundowns drew 0-0). It is football, it is part of it, these things will happen, especially when you are in a desperate situation. ”

Nonetheless, “Jingles” was pleased with how his side performed as opposed to the past three Absa Premiership games.

“When times are like these you would rather take the results than the performance but for confidence, we’ll take the performance. It was much better, very impressive and very happy with Promise, he was unfortunate and I think he deserved a penalty with a push to the back,” Mosimane said.

“We played much better than the last two game and we made all the necessary changes so that we freshen up the team. We brought in Ali Meza, we brought Anele Ngcongca back, at least he helped us with the defence to stabilize the right-back position. We tried but they came back twice and that is football, what can I say,” he added.

