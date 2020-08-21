Sundowns stall again as Kutumela stunner earns Maritzburg a point

Mamelodi Sundowns are doing their utmost to allow Kaizer Chiefs a free run at the Absa Premiership title, on Friday evening slipping to a fourth straight league match without a win, as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Maritzburg United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Sundowns now trail the Glamour Boys by five points going into the final five games of the season, with Chiefs able to open that gap up to eight points if they can beat Stellenbosch FC on Sunday.

It was Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana who put the Brazilians in front in the 25th minute, after he was found by Gaston Sirino just outside the box.

Rushine De Reuck levelled matters for the Team of Choice in the 31st minute, however, as the sides went into the break level-pegging.

After the restart, veteran defender Nazeer Allie committed a schoolboy error when he attempted to clear the ball and extended his arm in the process, leaving referee Abongile Tom with no choice but to point to the penalty spot.

Ricardo Nascimento then stepped up to fire past Richard Ofori. However, that lead was not long-lived as some eight minutes later, Thabiso Kutumela scored a stunner to level matters once more.

In the 71st minute, Nascimento received a second yellow card and had to go for an early shower, leaving Downs with 10-man. Mosimane then sacrificed skilful attacker Sirino and brought on defender Mosa Lebusa to partner Madisha at the heart of Sundowns’ defence.

Moments before the Brazilian defender was sent off, Masandawana had a chance to restore their lead after Sirino – who was still on the pitch at the time – delivered a square ball that went across the face of goal, by-passing the entire Maritzburg backline and landing at the feet of defender Anele Ngcongca.

However, the veteran right-back – who found himself in an unfamiliar striker’s position – saw the ball falling to his weaker foot and he launched what was a tame shot, allowing Ofori to recover the ball.

Sundowns’ next assignment is against Golden Arrows on Monday at Dobsonville Stadium, with time running out for Pitso Mosimane’s men in what is becoming a slow crawl to the finish line.

