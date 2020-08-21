Full time score: Maritzburg United 2 Mamelodi Sundowns 2

– Thabiso Kutumela named Man of the Match

– referee Abongile Tom blows his whistle for full-time. Full-time score: Maritzburg United 2-2 Mamelodi Sundowns

– 90+5′ Jali receives a yellow card

– 90′ Double substitution for Marotzburg: Bongo and Augusto come on for Moseamedi and Kutumela

– 86′ Substitution for Sundowns: Meza makes way for Keletso Mokgalwa

– 84′ free kick for Sundowns from a promising position and it leads to a corner kick

– 79′ Double substitution for Maritzburg: Kwanda Mngonyama and Bongokuhle Hlongwane come on for Sanoka and Morgan respectively

– 75′ Substitution for Sundowns: Sirino makes way for Mosa Lebusa

– 71′ Red card for Nascimento for a second bookable offence. Sundowns are down to 10 men

– 69′ Ngcongca misses a glorious chance to regain Sundowns lead from close range

– 64′ Moseamedi’s header goes wide of goals

– 62′ corner kick for Maritzburg

– 59′ free kick for Maritzburg and a yellow card for Nascimento

– 57′ GOAAAL! Kutumela grabs the equaliser for Maritzburg with a wonderful strike! It’s 2-2!

– 54′ Substitution for Maritzburg: Bandile Shandu comes on for Buchanan

– 54′ free kick for Sundowns and a yellow card for Morgan

– 53′ Moseamedi turns and shoots, but shoots straight at Onyango

– 50′ GOAAAL! Nascimento puts Sundowns in the lead again from the penalty spot!

– 48′ Penalty for Sundowns after the ball hit Allie hand inside the area

– 47′ free kick for Sundowns from a promising position

– Sundowns get the second half underway

– referee Abongile Tom blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Maritzburg United 1-1 Mamelodi Sundowns

– 45+3′ Allie receives a yellow card

– 3 minutes of added time to be played

– 38′ Sirino tries a long range shot, but finds Ofori alert in goals

– 35′ corner kick for Maritzburg

– 33′ corner kick for Sundowns

– 31′ GOAAAL! De Reuck grabs the equaliser for Maritzburg with a cool finish!

– 30′ free kick for Maritzburg from a promising position

– 28′ Kutumela hits the upright from close range

24' GOAL! Sirino with a blistering run down the wing cuts back and lays one down for Kekana who hits it first time and breaks the deadlock!#Sundowns #DownsLive #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/8IoHigaZiU — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) August 21, 2020

– referee calls for the cooling break

– 25′ GOAAAL! Kekana’s deflected shot goes into the back of the net!

16' Nascimento with a real chance upfront after he gets his head on to a perfectly placed ball from a set-piece, his chance bounces off the woodwork back into the box, Maritzburg are quick to clear!#Sundowns #DownsLive #AbsaPrem — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) August 21, 2020

– 10′ corner kick for Sundowns and it turns into another corner

– 8′ corner kick for Maritzburg

– 7′ free kick for Sundowns from a promising position

– 5′ Kekana’s shot is saved by Ofori

– Maritzburg get the game underway

– kickoff

Starting XI:

Maritzburg United XI: Ofori, Sanoka, Alli, Morgan, De Reuck, Ntshangase, Buchanan, Claasen, Tlolane, Moseamedi

Mamelodi Sundowns XI: Onyango, Ngcongca, Lakay, Nascimento, Madisha, Jali, Mkhulise, Kekana, Sirino, Mkhuma, Meza

Sundowns will be looking to close the gap between them and log leaders Kaizer Chiefs to just three points with a win against Maritzburg tonight.

The Brazilians come into this game after a 3-1 defeat to Cape Town City on Monday. But with Chiefs losing to Bloemfontein Celtic on Wednesday, they have been presented with another chance to close the gap on Amakhosi.

The Blue Hearts on the other hand will be looking to bounce back to winning ways following their 3-2 loss to Black Leopards on Sunday.

Maritzburg are placed sixth on the league standings – four points behind fourth-placed Orlando Pirates, but have a game in hand over the Buccaneers.

