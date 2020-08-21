PSL News 21.8.2020 05:59 pm

Full time score: Maritzburg United 2 Mamelodi Sundowns 2

Full time score: Maritzburg United 2 Mamelodi Sundowns 2

Eric Tinkler, coach of Maritzburg United and Pitso Mosimane, coach of Mamelodi Sundowns during the 2019 Telkom Knockout final match between Maritzburg United and Mamelodi Sundowns at Moses Mabhida Stadium. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Hello and welcome to Phakaaathi’s live coverage of this evening’s Absa Premiership clash between Maritzburg United and Mamelodi Sundowns at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

– Thabiso Kutumela named Man of the Match

– referee Abongile Tom blows his whistle for full-time. Full-time score: Maritzburg United 2-2 Mamelodi Sundowns

– 90+5′ Jali receives a yellow card

– 90′ Double substitution for Marotzburg: Bongo and Augusto come on for Moseamedi and Kutumela

– 86′ Substitution for Sundowns: Meza makes way for Keletso Mokgalwa

– 84′ free kick for Sundowns from a promising position and it leads to a corner kick

– 79′ Double substitution for Maritzburg: Kwanda Mngonyama and Bongokuhle Hlongwane come on for Sanoka and Morgan respectively

– 75′ Substitution for Sundowns: Sirino makes way for Mosa Lebusa

– 71′ Red card for Nascimento for a second bookable offence. Sundowns are down to 10 men

– 69′ Ngcongca misses a glorious chance to regain Sundowns lead from close range

– 64′ Moseamedi’s header goes wide of goals

– 62′ corner kick for Maritzburg

– 59′ free kick for Maritzburg and a yellow card for Nascimento

– 57′ GOAAAL! Kutumela grabs the equaliser for Maritzburg with a wonderful strike! It’s 2-2!

– 54′ Substitution for Maritzburg: Bandile Shandu comes on for Buchanan

– 54′ free kick for Sundowns and a yellow card for Morgan

– 53′ Moseamedi turns and shoots, but shoots straight at Onyango

– 50′ GOAAAL! Nascimento puts Sundowns in the lead again from the penalty spot!

– 48′ Penalty for Sundowns after the ball hit Allie hand inside the area

– 47′ free kick for Sundowns from a promising position

– Sundowns get the second half underway

– referee Abongile Tom blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Maritzburg United 1-1 Mamelodi Sundowns

– 45+3′ Allie receives a yellow card

– 3 minutes of added time to be played

– 38′ Sirino tries a long range shot, but finds Ofori alert in goals

– 35′ corner kick for Maritzburg

– 33′ corner kick for Sundowns

– 31′ GOAAAL! De Reuck grabs the equaliser for Maritzburg with a cool finish!

– 30′ free kick for Maritzburg from a promising position

– 28′ Kutumela hits the upright from close range

– referee calls for the cooling break

– 25′ GOAAAL! Kekana’s deflected shot goes into the back of the net!

– 10′ corner kick for Sundowns and it turns into another corner

– 8′ corner kick for Maritzburg

– 7′ free kick for Sundowns from a promising position

– 5′ Kekana’s shot is saved by Ofori

– Maritzburg get the game underway

– kickoff

Starting XI:

Maritzburg United XI: Ofori, Sanoka, Alli, Morgan, De Reuck, Ntshangase, Buchanan, Claasen, Tlolane, Moseamedi
Mamelodi Sundowns XI: Onyango, Ngcongca, Lakay, Nascimento, Madisha, Jali, Mkhulise, Kekana, Sirino, Mkhuma, Meza

Sundowns will be looking to close the gap between them and log leaders Kaizer Chiefs to just three points with a win against Maritzburg tonight.

The Brazilians come into this game after a 3-1 defeat to Cape Town City on Monday. But with Chiefs losing to Bloemfontein Celtic on Wednesday, they have been presented with another chance to close the gap on Amakhosi.

The Blue Hearts on the other hand will be looking to bounce back to winning ways following their 3-2 loss to Black Leopards on Sunday.

Maritzburg are placed sixth on the league standings – four points behind fourth-placed Orlando Pirates, but have a game in hand over the Buccaneers.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Pitso – ‘Big decisions don’t go our way’ 22.8.2020
Sundowns stall again as Kutumela stunner earns Maritzburg a point 21.8.2020
Preview: Maritzburg United vs Mamelodi Sundowns 21.8.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Parliament bins Road Accident Benefit Scheme after six years

General Collins Khosa’s family sues SANDF for R10m

General Mabuza ‘doing well under the supervision of his physician’ – spokesperson

Xenophobic content in SA tweeted 120 times more since one toxic account was founded

Parliament Sars finds 17 PPE tenders of R1.2bn involving ‘politically exposed persons’


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition