Safa gives update on Bafana, junior teams, women and amateur football

The Afcon qualification campaign was suspended in March this year due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

READ: Mokotjo makes surprise move to FC Cincinnati

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki says he is organising two friendly matches between 5-13 October to get his charges ready for Afcon qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe.

“I am trying to arrange two friendly matches in October to prepare for the two Sao Tome matches in November,” Ntseki told the Safa website.

After the Sao Tome back-to-back qualifiers, Bafana Bafana will be back in competitive action between 22-30 March 2021 when they host Ghana in the penultimate qualifier before travelling to Sudan for the final encounter of the qualification matches.

Meanwhile, Safa has also written a letter to the government requesting that amateur football should start to officially play on Level 2.

“We are happy that the National Soccer League has resumed. Our compliance officers are working very well with the league and we want to thank the NSL and the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture for their full cooperation,” said Safa CEO, Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe.

“The domestic season will be completed in time for Safa to register the PSL clubs for participation in the Caf Champions League and Confederations Cup,” he added.

A Safa technical committee meeting has been scheduled for all national team coaches including those for Banyana Banyana, U23, U20 and U17 with new technical director Frans Mogashoa to present their plans in preparations for the resumption of international matches.

Part of the international matches include the COSAFA tournament for Banyana Banyana in Port Elizabeth from 19-31 October, U20 Men’s national team in Mauritius in December and U17 women’s national team also in PE.

The under-17 Women’s team will play Morocco home and away in November for the final FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.