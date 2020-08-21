local soccer 21.8.2020 05:48 pm

Safa gives update on Bafana, junior teams, women and amateur football

Khaya Ndubane
Safa gives update on Bafana, junior teams, women and amateur football

Danny Jordaan (SAFA President) and Molefi Ntseki (Head Coach) during the South African national soccer team press conference at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. (Photo by Richard Huggard/Gallo Images)

The SA Football Association (Safa) has announced that Bafana Bafana will be back in competitive football in November and will complete their qualifiers for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Cameroon 2021r.

The Afcon qualification campaign was suspended in March this year due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

READ: Mokotjo makes surprise move to FC Cincinnati

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki says he is organising two friendly matches between 5-13 October to get his charges ready for Afcon qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe.

“I am trying to arrange two friendly matches in October to prepare for the two Sao Tome matches in November,” Ntseki told the Safa website.

After the Sao Tome back-to-back qualifiers, Bafana Bafana will be back in competitive action between 22-30 March 2021 when they host Ghana in the penultimate qualifier before travelling to Sudan for the final encounter of the qualification matches.

Meanwhile, Safa has also written a letter to the government requesting that amateur football should start to officially play on Level 2.

“We are happy that the National Soccer League has resumed. Our compliance officers are working very well with the league and we want to thank the NSL and the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture for their full cooperation,” said Safa CEO, Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe.

“The domestic season will be completed in time for Safa to register the PSL clubs for participation in the Caf Champions League and Confederations Cup,” he added.

A Safa technical committee meeting has been scheduled for all national team coaches including those for Banyana Banyana, U23, U20 and U17 with new technical director Frans Mogashoa to present their plans in preparations for the resumption of international matches.

Part of the international matches include the COSAFA tournament for Banyana Banyana in Port Elizabeth from 19-31 October, U20 Men’s national team in Mauritius in December and U17 women’s national team also in PE.

The under-17 Women’s team will play Morocco home and away in November for the final FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mokotjo makes surprise move to FC Cincinnati 20.8.2020
Safa reacts to the passing of veteran sports writer 18.8.2020
Bafana’s Bongani Zungu and Cindy Mahlangu of ‘The Queen’ officially a couple 11.8.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Parliament bins Road Accident Benefit Scheme after six years

General Collins Khosa’s family sues SANDF for R10m

General Mabuza ‘doing well under the supervision of his physician’ – spokesperson

Xenophobic content in SA tweeted 120 times more since one toxic account was founded

Parliament Sars finds 17 PPE tenders of R1.2bn involving ‘politically exposed persons’


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition