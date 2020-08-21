Human touch helps Wits sink AmaZulu

Bidvest Wits moved within eight points of Kaizer Chiefs at the top of the Absa Premiership on Friday, as Gavin Hunt’s side beat AmaZulu 2-1 to notch up their first victory since the resumption of the 2019/20 season.

Rowen Human’s first professional goal and a Deon Hotto strike were enough to give Wits the three points, despite a quite superb volley from substitute Lehlohonolo Majoro at the death for Usuthu.

Majoro’s brilliance was not enough for Ayanda Dlamini’s side, who are in the relegation zone following Black Leopards’ win over Golden Arrows earlier on Friday.

AmaZulu wasted a glorious chance to take the lead in the 19th minute as Ricardo Goss, excellent since the resumption, had a rush of blood to the head, racing off his line to get to a through ball, but then passing straight to Usuthu’s Sphesihle Maduna.

Maduna tried to make space to slot the ball into an empty net but ended up clattering an effort against Lorenzo Gordinho just outside the area, though their was the suspicion of handball from the Wits defender.

AmaZulu also had an appeal for a penalty waved away in first half stoppage time, as Sphelele Magubane went down under Gordinho’s challenge, but the contact was minimal.

Wits finally tested the returning AmaZulu goalkeeper Siyabonga Mbatha, back from suspension, in the 52md minute, Cole Alexander’s ambitious shot tipped over the bar.

AmaZulu had a great chance at the other end in the 56th minute, as midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe fired wide from the edge of the area.

And it was Wits who took the lead just two minutes later as a fine move saw Zitha Macheke swing in a cross that fell for Human, and he lashed a brilliant finish into the roof of the net.

And Wits doubled their lead in the 70th minute as Hotto, just after coming off the bench, gathered a superb pass from Phathushedzo Nange and fired in off the post.

AmaZulu pulled a goal back with three minutes left as former Wits striker Majoro chested the ball down and slammed a sublime volley past Goss to set up a tense finale.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.