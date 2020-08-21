Musonda double gives Leopards another crucial win

Mwape Musonda netted twice on Friday, including a stoppage time winner, as Black Leopards came from behind to beat Golden Arrows 2-1 at the Lucas Moripe Stadium and move out of the Absa Premiership relegation zone.

Musonda, who was the top flight’s top scorer last season, has been relatively quiet in the current campaign, but struck where it mattered here, netting a penalty in the 26th minute, before firing in following a goalmouth scramble from a free kick, to move Lidoda Duvha up to 13th in the table.

Referee Cedric Muvhali took centre stage in the first half, awarding Arrows a penalty in the 17th minute for handball, which Knox Mutizwa fired in for his 12th league goal of the season, and then pointing to the spot in Leopards’ favour nine minutes later.

“We lost the match unfortunately … we didn’t press as well as we normally do in the first half but second half it opened up and we started pressing even better … I don’t know how many chances we missed … and we end up losing the match like that, it’s painful … but compliments to Black Leopards,” said Arrows coach Steve Komphela after the match.

Arrows failed to take a chance to move into the top eight in the table, and will now play Mamelodi Sundowns at Dobsonville Stadium on August 24. Leopards’ next game is on August 25 against SuperSport United at FNB Stadium.

