Preview: Maritzburg United vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Mosimane says that would give his side the mental boost to come out of their shackles as they have been struggling of late.

Sundowns have been conceding first in their last two games where they failed to win any of them, resulting in a slip in the title chase as they trail leaders Kaizer Chiefs by six points.

“Maritzburg are really a good team and they are a team that attacks and scores goals so we have to respect that. I just hope we don’t concede a goal early because we have been chasing our games. Hopefully we will lead the game and it would be nice like we lead against Bidvest Wits and we ended up winning, and it would help mentally,” said Mosimane.

Mosimane has commended United’s fighting spirit and hopes his side will be able to extinguish the attack that is led by Judas Moseamedi, who gave Sundowns a tough time when they met in the Telkom Knockout final last December.

“Maritzburg is a team that fights a lot, they were behind by 2-0 against Black Leopards and they pulled two goals back. If we remember Maritzburg and Friday nights, you will understand the character of that team, they are a different team with a never give up mentality.

“Their defence is strong, they have got an intimidating goalkeeper, Richard Ofori, they have got Nazeer Allie, Kwanda Mngonyama and the young Rushine De Reuck who has been doing very well,” said Mosimane.

He continued: “They are always like Cape Town City to us, you can never be guaranteed a good result and the score margins are very narrow. But we are desperate, we need a win and we hope to get a win. They have got good players like Judas Moseamedi, he likes big games. They have Thabiso Kutumela and Daylon Claasen who score goals. Keagan Buchanan is running the midfield with Phumlani Ntshangase.”

The game is set to kick off at 6pm.

