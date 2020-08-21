We need to defend better against Sundowns – Tinkler

The Blue Hearts come into this game after a 3-2 loss to Black Leopards last Sunday.

As a result of this loss, Maritzburg are placed sixth on the league standings – four points behind fourth-placed Orlando Pirates, but they have a game in hand over Bucs.

“We came here just to fulfill the fixture [against Black Leopards]. It cannot be like that,” said Tinkler.

“Defensively we need to fix. We cannot defend the way we defended, against the quality that Sundowns has.

“Obviously, they would punish ours. We will have to work. We will have work on the defence.”

Meanwhile, Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is expecting a tough encounter against the “wounded” Maritzburg.

“The team we are playing against, before COVID-19 they won four games in a row but you come to the (Biologically Safe Environment), they have lost one against Black Leopards. It is not easy, this is their second game and they have had enough time and rest. We played four games in 14 days but it is the way the program is,” said Mosimane.

