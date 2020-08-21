The best we can do for Billiat is to play him – Middendorp

“We know it’s not a great season for Khama but everybody knows his potential. We can only support him and put him in the next game and hope that he does better,” was all the mentor was prepared to say on Billiat.

Middendorp also explained his somewhat strange half-time substitutions in the 3-1 defeat to Bloemfontein Celtic. At half-time, Middendorp pulled out Leboganga Manyama and replaced him with Yagan Sasman while Ramahlwe Mphahlele made way for Reeve Frosler. The change meant Daniel Cardoso moves from centre back to right back and Agay Akumu from centre midfield to centre back.

“We didn’t have the movement we expected in the first half. We didn’t handle it adequately despite the change with Reeve (Frosler) who was supposed to go up… But everybody didn’t put in what we were expecting.

“With Lebo he is definitely one of the most influential players for us but three days ago we had questions already (about his fitness) and today (Wednesday) it was a risk we took and we could see he was not contributing as per usual and we thought we would be able to handle it without him,” explained Middendorp.

It’s not clear at this stage if Manyama will be fit for Sunday’s clash against Stellenbosch FC.

