Barker turns up the heat on Kaizer Chiefs ahead of Stellies showdown

Title chasing Kaizer Chiefs face the prospect of a pressure-free Stellenbosch FC when the two teams meet in the Absa Premiership on Sunday at Orlando Stadium.

Stellenbosch have picked up six points from six since the 2019/20 season resumed, with 1-0 victories over Golden Arrows and Cape Town City virtually guaranteeing them another season in the top flight.

A top eight finish is even on the cards for Barker’s Absa Premiership newbies, with Stellenbosch currently 10th in the table, and only trailing Arrows, Highlands Park and City above them on goal difference.

“It is a big battle, there are a number of teams in contention. We have difficult encounters starting with Chiefs, it will not be easy, they have ambitions for the league and we have our ambitions,” said Barker, after his side had won the Cape derby with a second half strike from Leletu Skelem at Tuks Stadium.

“This (the win over City) has given us a good foundation to go out on Sunday, the pressure is not on us, we can just give a good account of ourselves and try and put pressure on the teams above us,” he added, and it is certainly Chiefs who will be under pressure to perform after their disappointing 3-1 loss to Bloemfontein Celtic on Wednesday.

Depending on what happens on Friday evening as Mamelodi Sundowns face Maritzburg United, Chiefs could go into that game at Orlando Staidum with just a three point lead at the top of the table.

