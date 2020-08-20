Stellenbosch edge City to win Cape Derby

Stellies dominated the first half and were unlucky not to lead by a goal or two, but the score remained goalless at the break.

It looked as though the win against Mamelodi Sundowns last Monday took its toll on City players as they struggled to keep up with the pacey Stellenbosch attack.

On couple of occasions they were saved by the upright from conceding with their defence in sixes and sevens.

Nathan Sinkala was the first to hit the woodwork in the 40th minute following a brilliant move by Ashley Du Preez on the left, but the Zambian’s shot hit the upright with Peter Leeuwenburgh well beaten.

Two minutes later Granwald Scott saw his deflected shot also hit the upright and go out for a corner kick.

City thought they had taken the lead through Kermit Erasmus in the 44th minute when the Bafana Bafana striker chipped the goalkeeper, but he was ruled offside.

Stellies continued where they had left off in the first half, by putting City under pressure.

The pressure finally paid off in the 50th minute when Lelethu Skelem put them in the lead through a long-range drive that gave Leeuwenburgh no chance.

Leeuwenburgh had done well a minute earlier to parry Sinkala’s shot away for a corner kick but from that resultant corner, Skelem put Stellenbosch in the lead.

Substitute Tashreeq Morris had a chance to level matters for City in the 64th minute, but he sent his free header wide of goal.

The Citizens tried to push more men forward in search of the equalizer, but the Stellies defence thwarted their efforts, with the match finishing 1-0 in favour of Stellenbosch.

The win saw Stellies move into position 10th on the log with 33 points.

