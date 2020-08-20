Middendorp doesn’t like ball players, claims ex-Chiefs star Khanye

Speaking to iDiski TV, where he is an analyst after Chiefs’ 3-1 loss to Bidvest Wits on Wednesday night, Khanye claimed that Middendorp does not like ball players.

READ: Pitso takes another jab at Kaizer Chiefs coach Middendorp

“Ngcobo played well against Bidvest Wits. Awungeke ube sewuyamkhupha (loosely translated ‘you can’t just drop him’). The boy is one of the best talents I have witnessed after aboShuffle (Jabu Mahlangu)., Nhlanhla…that crew.

“All he needs is another ball player next to him. You could play three [in the middle]. You could play [Siphelele] Ntshangase, [Kearyn] Baccus. [Willard] Katsande as well is winning [the balls] and passing [it] to opponents.

“When I speak about Katsande people bacabanga ukuthi ngiyagula (loosely translated ‘they think I’m crazy’. In my team I would play Katsande as a centre back. Because laphaya [in the middle] I want players who can win the ball and play it.

Junior Khanye speaking so much sense. Middendorp is anti-football. For some reason he doesn’t like players who can actually play football. Ngcobo, Ntshangase, Baccuss, Mashiane… These are all ball players

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.