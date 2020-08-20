PSL News 20.8.2020 07:24 pm

Middendorp doesn’t like ball players, claims ex-Chiefs star Khanye

Khaya Ndubane
Junior Khanye during the ABSA Cup match between Kaizer Chiefs and Ajax Cape Town at Mmabatho Stadium. (Duif du Toit/Gallo Images)

Former Kaizer Chiefs dribbling wizard Junior Khanye has questioned Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp to drop Nkosingiphile Ngcobo from his starting line-up.

Speaking to iDiski TV, where he is an analyst after Chiefs’ 3-1 loss to Bidvest Wits on Wednesday night, Khanye claimed that Middendorp does not like ball players.

“Ngcobo played well against Bidvest Wits. Awungeke ube sewuyamkhupha (loosely translated ‘you can’t just drop him’). The boy is one of the best talents I have witnessed after aboShuffle (Jabu Mahlangu)., Nhlanhla…that crew.

“All he needs is another ball player next to him. You could play three [in the middle]. You could play [Siphelele] Ntshangase, [Kearyn] Baccus. [Willard] Katsande as well is winning [the balls] and passing [it] to opponents.

“When I speak about Katsande people bacabanga ukuthi ngiyagula (loosely translated ‘they think I’m crazy’. In my team I would play Katsande as a centre back. Because laphaya  [in the middle] I want players who can win the ball and play it.

Junior Khanye speaking so much sense. Middendorp is anti-football. For some reason he doesn’t like players who can actually play football. Ngcobo, Ntshangase, Baccuss, Mashiane… These are all ball players

