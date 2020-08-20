Pitso takes another jab at Kaizer Chiefs coach Middendorp

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane has suggested that it is disingenuous for his opposite number in the Absa Premiership title race, Ernst Middendorp, to say he is not looking at other teams’ results.

READ MORE: Khama Billiat has to pull up his socks

Both sides dropped points this week, with Sundowns’ loss to City followed by Kaizer Chiefs going down 3-1 at the hands of Bloemfontein Celtic. Sundowns now take on Maritzburg United on Friday while Amakhosi will play Stellenbosch FC on Sunday.

“If someone says ‘we are not looking at what other people are doing’ in our profession, it means you don’t understand the league table. We can’t lie, but we can say we are focusing on our game and try to take it game by game because no one is guaranteed a win and anybody can beat anybody at this point in time,” said Mosimane.

“If you focus on your games, the outcome will sort itself out but we can’t say we are not looking at the league i… we are looking at it,” Mosimane added before he admitted that his are not where he wished they would be at this stage of the season, as Downs have failed to register a single league win since the season resumption.

“We are not where we are supposed to be in terms of results. We understand that it is the way football is and we look whether it is only us – the league says not everybody is winning, the league says not everybody is scoring, the league is unpredictable and football in COVID-19 is totally different. What you thought is normal is not normal,” said Mosimane.

The defending champions will take on a wounded Team of Choice, who come off the back of a 3-2 defeat at the hands of relegation-threatened Black Leopards.

“The team we are playing against, before COVID-19 they won four games in a row but you come to the (Biologically Safe Environment), they have lost one against Black Leopards. It is not easy, this is their second game and they have had enough time and rest. We played four games in 14 days but it is the way the program is,” said Mosimane.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.