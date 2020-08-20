AmaZulu confirm Vukusic sacking

AmaZulu revealed on Thursday that they have terminated the contract of head coach Josef Vukusic, who had already been placed on suspension by the club at the beginning of March.

Ayanda Dlamini took charge of the team for the win at Kaizer Chiefs before the season was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dlamini has also been at the helm since the 2019/20 campaign resumed this month, and AmaZulu released a statement yesterday that read:

“After an extensive consultation process, the club has decided to terminate the services of Mr Jozef Vukusic with immediate effect.

The club will continue to support Mr Ayanda Dlamini as the Caretaker Coach until further notice.

“On behalf of the AmaZulu Football Club family, we would like to thank Mr Vukusic for his efforts and wish him the best of luck in future,” said AmaZulu FC General Manager, Lunga Sokhela.

“Management will not be entertaining any further engagements on this matter, as the club looks to turn all its focus in steering away from the current log position.”

Vukusic joined AmaZulu in September, but managed just 18 points from 18 matches. A source indicated to Phakaaathi in June that the main reason for the Slovakian’s lack of success at Usuthu was that he didn’t take on advice given to him.

“They were hoping he would be here for a long time but things didn’t work out for him. The main issue that caused his failure was that he didn’t take anyone’s advice which is why Mabhuti (Khenyeza) left so easily. He felt his input was not needed anyway,” said the source.



