Micho accuses Pirates of ill-treating foreign players

Milutin Sredojević has blasted his former employers for what he described as an injustice against foreigners in the squad.

“During my two years at Orlando Pirates, Shonga and (Augustine) Mulenga were pillars of the team as we fought for the league (title),” ‘Micho’ was quoted as saying by Soccer24.

“The moment I left, everything turned upside down, and I can assure that you can blame the players 99%, but there is still 1% of the aspect on how the team is set-up and unbelievable injustice towards (foreign) players like Shonga and Mulenga.”

Pirates recently suspended Thembinkosi Lorch and Justin Shonga for breaking lockdown regulations in camp. After disciplinary proceedings, the club brought back Lorch but hasn’t pardoned the Zambian international.

“Both of the players were suspended, but the club only retained Lorch to a competitive team, Shonga is still out.

“This is a cruel life of a foreigner in a country. With the highest degree of respect, I want to see South Africa in the best possible way, but it’s hard for professionals as they need to be more times better in order to succeed.”

