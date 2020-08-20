WATCH: Billiat and Parker’s free kick blunder makes rounds on social media

Kaizer Chiefs missed out on the opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the Absa Premiership standings to nine points when they lost 3-1 to Bloemfontein Celtic on Wednesday evening.

The result somehow favoured second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns, who now trail Amakhosi by six points, but have a game in hand over Chiefs.

With the teams still locked at 0-0 Chiefs were presented with a good opportunity to take the lead through a free kick just outside the box, but a mishap between Khama Billiat and Bernard Parker meant that the chance went begging.

The failed free-kick routine made the rounds on social media after the game.

Watch the video below:

If 2020 was a free kick pic.twitter.com/d4nIzXIjB9 — Clifford Sihlezana (@CliffAndChill) August 19, 2020

When Khama Billiat sees Bernard Parker at Naturena tomorrow morning… pic.twitter.com/qDsqvs7nf1 — Sundowns _Fanatic ???? ???? ???? (@Fantastic_SoLo) August 19, 2020

