PSL News 20.8.2020 11:23 am

WATCH: Billiat and Parker’s free kick blunder makes rounds on social media

Khaya Ndubane
WATCH: Billiat and Parker’s free kick blunder makes rounds on social media

Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs challenged by Lucky Baloyi of Bloemfontein Celtic during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Bloemfontein Celtic and Kaizer Chiefs at Dobsonville Stadium on 19 August 2020. ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

A failed free-kick routine between Khama Billiat and Bernard Parker has made the rounds on social media.

Kaizer Chiefs missed out on the opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the Absa Premiership standings to nine points when they lost 3-1 to Bloemfontein Celtic on Wednesday evening.

READ: Chiefs coach Middendorp explains Manyama substitution

The result somehow favoured second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns, who now trail Amakhosi by six points, but have a game in hand over Chiefs.

With the teams still locked at 0-0 Chiefs were presented with a good opportunity to take the lead through a free kick just outside the box, but a mishap between Khama Billiat and Bernard Parker meant that the chance went begging.

The failed free-kick routine made the rounds on social media after the game.

Watch the video below:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Middendorp doesn’t like ball players, claims ex-Chiefs star Khanye 20.8.2020
Pitso takes another jab at Kaizer Chiefs coach Middendorp 20.8.2020
No one gave us a chance against Chiefs – Maduka 20.8.2020


today in print

Read Today's edition