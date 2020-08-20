No one gave us a chance against Chiefs – Maduka

Siwelele did just that by coming back from a goal down to stun Amakhosi 3-1 at Tuks Stadium on Wednesday evening.

“No one gave us a chance and that proved a great help,” said Maduka after the game.

“There was no pressure on my boys and they were determined to prove the pundits wrong and shock Chiefs.

“I made three changes from the team that drew with SuperSport United three days ago and having fresh legs contributed to our great performance,” added the Celtic legend.

“Before the match I told the boys that if they defended well we could win and that is how it turned out. We defended brilliantly and took our chances.”

Celtic will now face struggling AmaZulu at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Monday.

