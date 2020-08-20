Bad boy Zongo blames clubs for going AWOL

Troubled midfielder Masibusane Zongo believes the treatment from club bosses and coaches where he has played was not fair to him at times.

In an interview on SABC Sport at 10 the former SuperSport United midfielder says the public doesn’t know why he took some of the decisions that led to him missing training or not showing up on match day.

“People don’t know why I go AWOL, there is a story behind each and every story,” Zongo was quoted as saying.

“Sometimes you are not happy at the club, at Platinum Stars I had an agreement with the club that after a certain number of games they would give me a salary increase. Then games came and went and the club went back on their word and I felt like why should I go back. Then I went home.

“At SuperSport, I was playing well then I was benched after Daine Klate came back from injury and coach didn’t explain why. And they brought me back from a trial in Belgium because Cavin wanted to use me but when I got back I didn’t play.”

Zongo was given a chance to revive his career in January by Glad Africa Championship side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, but in March the midfielder didn’t return to training after a scheduled trip to visit his daughter.

The former Platinum Stars and Chippa United dribbling wizard complained says he would like to have one more chance from a club willing to offer him a contract.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.