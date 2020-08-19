I didn’t get excited by Sundowns defeat, says Chiefs coach Middendorp

Even Sundowns’ coach Pitso Mosimane conceded that the title was slipping away from them. But Chiefs’ defeat to Bloemfontein Celtic on Wednesday night has opened the race again as Amakhosi remain six points clear while Masandawana have a game in hand.

Speaking after the match on how much impact the result would have on the title race, Middendorp suggested that the defeat was one of the bumps they expected to come across.

He said Sundowns’ defeat didn’t mean anything.

“It was not a situation that just because another team didn’t get the points I was carried away and thinking it is fantastic,” said the 61-year-old mentor.

“It is about the campaign that we started on 8 August and everybody must know that the results as we see today can be unexpected. It’s definitely something where we have to be aware and be prepared and be in a better shape for the next game on Sunday,” added the German.

Amakhosi play the hard to figure out Stellenbosch FC on Sunday. Middendorp said Celtic were quick and they couldn’t match the pace.

“They were good on the counter and we had challenges in particular in the second half. It is something we thought we could do differently today.

“But the show goes on and in three or four days we have another game,” he said.

