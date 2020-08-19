PSL News 19.8.2020 09:31 pm

I didn’t get excited by Sundowns defeat, says Chiefs coach Middendorp

Sibongiseni Gumbi
I didn’t get excited by Sundowns defeat, says Chiefs coach Middendorp

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Ernst Middendorp (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

When Mamelodi Sundowns lost to Cape Town City earlier in the week, it was seen as a big advantage for Kaizer Chiefs who could extend their lead to nine points.

Even Sundowns’ coach Pitso Mosimane conceded that the title was slipping away from them. But Chiefs’ defeat to Bloemfontein Celtic on Wednesday night has opened the race again as Amakhosi remain six points clear while Masandawana have a game in hand.

READ: Celtic put brakes on Chiefs, deny them chance to go nine points clear

Speaking after the match on how much impact the result would have on the title race, Middendorp suggested that the defeat was one of the bumps they expected to come across.

He said Sundowns’ defeat didn’t mean anything.

“It was not a situation that just because another team didn’t get the points I was carried away and thinking it is fantastic,” said the 61-year-old mentor.

“It is about the campaign that we started on 8 August and everybody must know that the results as we see today can be unexpected. It’s definitely something where we have to be aware and be prepared and be in a better shape for the next game on Sunday,” added the German.

Amakhosi play the hard to figure out Stellenbosch FC on Sunday. Middendorp said Celtic were quick and they couldn’t match the pace.

“They were good on the counter and we had challenges in particular in the second half. It is something we thought we could do differently today.

“But the show goes on and in three or four days we have another game,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Celtic put brakes on Chiefs, deny them chance to go nine points clear 19.8.2020
Full time score: Bloemfontein Celtic 3 Kaizer Chiefs 1 19.8.2020
More trouble for Polokwane City as SuperSport sneak into top three 19.8.2020


today in print

Read Today's edition