We know what to fix, insists troubled Larsen  

Rise and Shine are level on points with Black Leopards and are only left with four games to try and turn their fortunes around. Larsen is of the view that his side played well against Matsatsantsa A Pitori much like, according to him, they did when they squandered a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 to leaders Kaizer Chiefs this past weekend.

“It was another case of having the ball but none of the points. It is a similar performance to the Chiefs performance in terms of ball domination. We may not have created as many chances as we did against Chiefs but I must say we totally outplayed a very strong SuperSport team,” said Larsen.

“Our Achilles heel has been our defending and we have been punished for that, not picking up in the box, it is something we have always spoken about. Good teams will punish you if you lose the ball.

“Grobler’s header in the box was a result of not picking up tightly in the box. We know what it is, we have discussed it but unfortunately, we have not defended better. There are still so many positives to take from the game. There were times I actually enjoyed watching my team play, such was the brand of football we were displaying. On that note, I am very pleased because the boys are playing with a lot of confidence, you will never say we are a team that is sitting at the bottom of the table and that is something we can take moving forward,” he added.

City are up against Highlands Park this Saturday and Larsen hopes this match, which he describes as a do or die, will be the one where they turn the corner.

“We have to try and dominate them and that is what we have got to do, try and create chances and put opponents under pressure. We just hope that the few days that we get now we will get the boys enough rest and then look at the team we want to put against Highlands, it is still a long way to go and we keep saying that we need to win the next one. We are running out of time, the next one is do or die.”

