PSL News 19.8.2020 05:55 pm

Full time score: Bloemfontein Celtic 3 Kaizer Chiefs 1

Full time score: Bloemfontein Celtic 3 Kaizer Chiefs 1

Kaizer Chiefs star Lebogang Manyama (L) is pursued by a Bloemfontein Celtic opponent during a South African Premiership match this season. AFP/Anesh DEBIKY

Hello and welcome to Phakaaathi’s live coverage of this evening’s Absa Premiership clash between Bloemfontein Celtic and Kaizer Chiefs at the Tuks Stadium.

– referee Victor Hlungwani blows his whistle for full-time. Full-time score: Bloemfontein Celtic 3-1 Kaizer Chiefs

– 6 minutes of added time to be played

– 90′ Billiat heads over the crossbar from close range

– 86′ Substitution for Celtic: Mabena makes way for Tebogo Potsane

– 86′ offside call goes against Celtic

– 83′ Forced change for Celtic: Siphelele Luthuli comes on for the injured Fikizolo

– 82′ corner kick for Chiefs

– 81′ Nurkovic heads over the crossbar

– 75′ GOAAAL! Letsoalo makes it 3-1 for Celtic with a powerful finish!

– 70′ Billiat’s shot goes narrowly wide of goals

– 66′ corner kick for Chiefs

– 65′ Substitution for Chiefs: Dumisani Zuma comes on for Parker

– 64′ Substitution for Celtic: Sera makes way for Harris Tchilimbou

– 61′ Katsande shoots narrowly wide of goals from long range

– 58′ Frosler shoots wide of goals from long range

– 55′ free kick for Celtic in a good scoring position

– 54′ Katsande’s shot is saved by Chaine

– 51′ free kick for Chiefs in a promising position

– 48′ GOAAAL! Sera grabs his brace and makes it 2-1 for Celtic!

– Chiefs get the second half underway

– Substitution for Chiefs: Yagan Sasman and Reeve Frosler come on for Manyama and Mphahlele respectively

– referee Victor Hlungwani blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Bloemfontein Celtic 1-1 Kaizer Chiefs

– 4 minutes of added time to be played

– 45′ GOAAAL! Sera equalises for Celtic with a tap in! It’s 1-1!

– 43′ Letsoalo shoots narrowly wide of goals from long range

– 39′ free kick for Celtic in a promising position and it turns into a corner kick

– 35′ GOAAAL! Mathoho puts Chiefs in the lead with a header!

– 33′ another corner kick for Chiefs

– 33′ corner kick for Chiefs

– 32′ Celtic appeal for the penalty, but the referee waves play on

– 31′ corner kick for Celtic

– 29′ free kick for Chiefs in a promising position

– 28′ offside call goes against Chiefs

– referee calls for the cooling break

– 24′ Baloyi’s long range shot goes over the crossbar

– 24′ offside call goes against Chiefs

– 23′ free kick for Chiefs from a promising position

– 10′ Akpeyi does well to parry Letsoalo’s shot away for a corner kick

– 9′ offside call goes against Chiefs

– 7′ Baloyi shoots wide of goals from long range

– 4′ corner kick for Celtic

– 1′ free kick for Celtic and it’s cleared by Chiefs

– Celtic get the game underway. They’re playing from right to left, while Chiefs play from left to right

– kickoff

Starting XI:

Bloemfontein Celtic XI: Chaine, Letlabika, Mahashe, Letsoalo, Mabena, Chabalala, Sera, Fikizolo, Phalane, Baloyi, Ngobeni
Kaizer Chiefs XI: Akpeyi, Mphahlele, Cardoso, Mathoho, Katsande ©, Agay, Manyama, Parker, Billiat, Castro, Nurković

11th placed Siwelele will be looking to move away from the bottom half of the table with a win against Chiefs tonight.

Log leaders Amakhosi on the other side will be looking to extend their lead at the top to nine points by beating Celtic.

Chiefs edged Celtic 5-3 when the teams last met in the first on the season.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
I didn’t get excited by Sundowns defeat, says Chiefs coach Middendorp 19.8.2020
Celtic put brakes on Chiefs, deny them chance to go nine points clear 19.8.2020
More trouble for Polokwane City as SuperSport sneak into top three 19.8.2020


today in print

Read Today's edition