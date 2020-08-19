Full time score: Bloemfontein Celtic 3 Kaizer Chiefs 1

– referee Victor Hlungwani blows his whistle for full-time. Full-time score: Bloemfontein Celtic 3-1 Kaizer Chiefs
– 6 minutes of added time to be played
– 90′ Billiat heads over the crossbar from close range
– 86′ Substitution for Celtic: Mabena makes way for Tebogo Potsane
– 86′ offside call goes against Celtic
– 83′ Forced change for Celtic: Siphelele Luthuli comes on for the injured Fikizolo
– 82′ corner kick for Chiefs
– 81′ Nurkovic heads over the crossbar
– 75′ GOAAAL! Letsoalo makes it 3-1 for Celtic with a powerful finish!
– 70′ Billiat’s shot goes narrowly wide of goals
– 66′ corner kick for Chiefs
– 65′ Substitution for Chiefs: Dumisani Zuma comes on for Parker
– 64′ Substitution for Celtic: Sera makes way for Harris Tchilimbou
– 61′ Katsande shoots narrowly wide of goals from long range
– 58′ Frosler shoots wide of goals from long range
– 55′ free kick for Celtic in a good scoring position
– 54′ Katsande’s shot is saved by Chaine
– 51′ free kick for Chiefs in a promising position
– 48′ GOAAAL! Sera grabs his brace and makes it 2-1 for Celtic!
– Chiefs get the second half underway
– Substitution for Chiefs: Yagan Sasman and Reeve Frosler come on for Manyama and Mphahlele respectively
– referee Victor Hlungwani blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Bloemfontein Celtic 1-1 Kaizer Chiefs
– 4 minutes of added time to be played
– 45′ GOAAAL! Sera equalises for Celtic with a tap in! It’s 1-1!
– 43′ Letsoalo shoots narrowly wide of goals from long range
– 39′ free kick for Celtic in a promising position and it turns into a corner kick
– 35′ GOAAAL! Mathoho puts Chiefs in the lead with a header!
– 33′ another corner kick for Chiefs
– 33′ corner kick for Chiefs
– 32′ Celtic appeal for the penalty, but the referee waves play on
– 31′ corner kick for Celtic
– 29′ free kick for Chiefs in a promising position
– 28′ offside call goes against Chiefs
– referee calls for the cooling break
– 24′ Baloyi’s long range shot goes over the crossbar
– 24′ offside call goes against Chiefs
– 23′ free kick for Chiefs from a promising position
– 10′ Akpeyi does well to parry Letsoalo’s shot away for a corner kick
– 9′ offside call goes against Chiefs
– 7′ Baloyi shoots wide of goals from long range
– 4′ corner kick for Celtic
– 1′ free kick for Celtic and it’s cleared by Chiefs
– Celtic get the game underway. They’re playing from right to left, while Chiefs play from left to right
– kickoff
Starting XI:
Bloemfontein Celtic XI: Chaine, Letlabika, Mahashe, Letsoalo, Mabena, Chabalala, Sera, Fikizolo, Phalane, Baloyi, Ngobeni
Kaizer Chiefs XI: Akpeyi, Mphahlele, Cardoso, Mathoho, Katsande ©, Agay, Manyama, Parker, Billiat, Castro, Nurković
11th placed Siwelele will be looking to move away from the bottom half of the table with a win against Chiefs tonight.
Log leaders Amakhosi on the other side will be looking to extend their lead at the top to nine points by beating Celtic.
Chiefs edged Celtic 5-3 when the teams last met in the first on the season.
