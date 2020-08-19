Full time score: Bloemfontein Celtic 3 Kaizer Chiefs 1

– referee Victor Hlungwani blows his whistle for full-time. Full-time score: Bloemfontein Celtic 3-1 Kaizer Chiefs

– 6 minutes of added time to be played

– 90′ Billiat heads over the crossbar from close range

– 86′ Substitution for Celtic: Mabena makes way for Tebogo Potsane

– 86′ offside call goes against Celtic

– 83′ Forced change for Celtic: Siphelele Luthuli comes on for the injured Fikizolo

– 82′ corner kick for Chiefs

– 81′ Nurkovic heads over the crossbar

– 75′ GOAAAL! Letsoalo makes it 3-1 for Celtic with a powerful finish!

– 70′ Billiat’s shot goes narrowly wide of goals

– 66′ corner kick for Chiefs

– 65′ Substitution for Chiefs: Dumisani Zuma comes on for Parker

– 64′ Substitution for Celtic: Sera makes way for Harris Tchilimbou

– 61′ Katsande shoots narrowly wide of goals from long range

– 58′ Frosler shoots wide of goals from long range

– 55′ free kick for Celtic in a good scoring position

– 54′ Katsande’s shot is saved by Chaine

– 51′ free kick for Chiefs in a promising position

– 48′ GOAAAL! Sera grabs his brace and makes it 2-1 for Celtic!

– Chiefs get the second half underway

– Substitution for Chiefs: Yagan Sasman and Reeve Frosler come on for Manyama and Mphahlele respectively

– referee Victor Hlungwani blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Bloemfontein Celtic 1-1 Kaizer Chiefs

– 4 minutes of added time to be played

– 45′ GOAAAL! Sera equalises for Celtic with a tap in! It’s 1-1!

– 43′ Letsoalo shoots narrowly wide of goals from long range

– 39′ free kick for Celtic in a promising position and it turns into a corner kick

– 35′ GOAAAL! Mathoho puts Chiefs in the lead with a header!

– 33′ another corner kick for Chiefs

– 33′ corner kick for Chiefs

– 32′ Celtic appeal for the penalty, but the referee waves play on

– 31′ corner kick for Celtic

– 29′ free kick for Chiefs in a promising position

– 28′ offside call goes against Chiefs

– referee calls for the cooling break

– 24′ Baloyi’s long range shot goes over the crossbar

– 24′ offside call goes against Chiefs

– 23′ free kick for Chiefs from a promising position

19’| #BC 0 : 0 #KC Mabena turns in Chiefs' danger area, takes a shot and the ball takes a deflection away from Akpeyi#AbuyileAmakhosi #AbsaPrem #KaizerChiefs50 — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) August 19, 2020

12’| #BC 0 : 0 #KC Set piece opportunity for Chiefs after Chaine steps out of his box with the ball#AbuyileAmakhosi #AbsaPrem #KaizerChiefs50 — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) August 19, 2020

– 10′ Akpeyi does well to parry Letsoalo’s shot away for a corner kick

– 9′ offside call goes against Chiefs

– 7′ Baloyi shoots wide of goals from long range

– 4′ corner kick for Celtic

– 1′ free kick for Celtic and it’s cleared by Chiefs

– Celtic get the game underway. They’re playing from right to left, while Chiefs play from left to right

– kickoff

Starting XI:

Bloemfontein Celtic XI: Chaine, Letlabika, Mahashe, Letsoalo, Mabena, Chabalala, Sera, Fikizolo, Phalane, Baloyi, Ngobeni

Kaizer Chiefs XI: Akpeyi, Mphahlele, Cardoso, Mathoho, Katsande ©, Agay, Manyama, Parker, Billiat, Castro, Nurković

11th placed Siwelele will be looking to move away from the bottom half of the table with a win against Chiefs tonight.

Log leaders Amakhosi on the other side will be looking to extend their lead at the top to nine points by beating Celtic.

Chiefs edged Celtic 5-3 when the teams last met in the first on the season.

