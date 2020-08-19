More trouble for Polokwane City as SuperSport sneak into top three

United leapfrogged Orlando Pirates into third, mainly thanks to Gamphani Lungu’s strike in the 8th minute. Lungu provided a cool, calm and collected finish after receiving a delightful through-ball from striker Bradley Grobler.

For Clinton Larsen and his City side, they have now registered yet another defeat which sees them dropping to the bottom of the table, level on points with fellow Limpopo outfit Black Leopards.

Grobler, meanwhile, finally got his 13th league goal of the season in stoppage time in a match in which he constantly probed at George Chigova’s net and was rewarded at the death.

Just before the hour-mark, Grobler was at the end of a pin-point cross from Guily Manziba and the striker rose high to launch a powerful header. However, Chigova came out on top as he palmed the ball to safety.

Bafana Bafana striker Grobler eventually found the back of the net for that insurance goal as he connected well with a header from a Kudakwashe Mahachi cross.

Larsen’s side did try to fight back in the dying stages of the game but United’s defence remained an immovable force in front of goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

Rise and Shine’s next appointment is a clash with Highlands Park at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday where they will continue to navigate a way out of the relegation quagmire.

Meanwhile, Matsatsantsa will have almost a week to recuperate as their next game is on August 25. Tembo’s men will travel to the FNB Stadium to take on Lidoda Duvha.

