Preview: Bloemfontein Celtic vs Kaizer Chiefs

Amakhosi currently lead second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns by six points with six games to go before the end of the season.

They come into this game at the back of a hard fought 3-2 win over Polokwane City where they had to come back from two goals down.

Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp hailed his side’s character after the dramatic win.

“We weren’t a very happy team at half-time. Credit to Polokwane City. They caught us sleeping three or four times,” said Middendorp after the game.

“The changes helped us in the second half with the bringing in of experienced players like Katsande, Rama [Ramahlwe Mphahlele], Bernard Parker. In the second half, we had a calmness, coolness, we built up in a totally different way.

“Being 2-0 down and scoring three goals in eight [six] minutes shows the ambition, shows the character that each player had.

“We were much better in the second half. We were ambitious, focused, committed. We wanted to win this game and we have done it.”

Despite his team winning just one of their last seven matches, Celtic coach John Maduka believes his side is getting better.

“We are getting better and better, it is not easy but we strongly believe that we will come alright over the next few weeks. By the time we play the fourth or fifth game I think we will be okay,” said Maduka.

“We are well aware that it will be a very difficult game [versus Chiefs], we just need to make sure that we manage the players so that they are ready to go for that match. It won’t be easy, but we will make sure we recover in time so we can give it our all again in that game.”

