Kaizer Chiefs sweat over Castro fitness for Celtic clash

Kaizer Chiefs could continue to be without striker Leonardo Castro when they take on Bloemfontein Celtic on Wednesday evening at Tuks Stadium in Tshwane, looking to surge nine points clear at the top of the Absa Premiership.

Castro, who has seven league goals for Chiefs this season, missed Amakhosi’s miraculous comeback win over Polokwane City on Saturday with an injury and Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp told the club’s website on Wednesday that they were waiting to see if he was ready to face Phunya Sele Sele.

“We are still assessing our options at this stage. We have one concern though with Leonardo Castro. He did not form part of the trip to Polokwane City on Saturday due to some cramping he experienced in the Wits game. He is fine now and back in training. But we will decide on his participation on the 11th hour before kick-off. The rest of the players are available for selection,” said Middendorp.

The Chiefs head coach added that Amakhosi will have to watch out for Celtic captain and striker Ndumiso Mabena.

“We are playing a very disciplined Celtic,” adds Middendorp, “No doubt, it will be a very difficult task for us and as always, the next game is the most important one. Celtic have some industrious players in their team. We must closely watch the roles that Lucky Baloyi and Justice Chabalala play to close their channels. Remember they have their influential player in Ndumiso Mabena, who makes them play. We will need to watch him as well.”

“At the end it doesn’t matter much who the opposition are, our aim remains going into each contest to collect the maximum points. Coach John Maduka is going to field a team of eleven fighters. They will step up when they need a goal and are able to form a wall when they defend,” he added.

“We have a solid plan for them. It is going to be a tight contest, but we are ready for another victory.”

