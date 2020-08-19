Jali set to feature more for Sundowns after Pitso peace talks

Phakaaathi has been led to believe that Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso and influential midfielder Andile Jali have smoked the peace pipe after they had a fallout which resulted in Jali being left on the bench since the resumption of the season.

“The relationship between Jali and Pitso is quite a complex one because both are big personalities and are usually perceived to be arrogant. It is unclear what the crux of their squabble was but I understand that it could be discipline-related issue on the side of the player. The situation seems to be better now and we might see more of Jali,” said a source within the Sundowns camp.

Jali has yet to start a game for Masandawana since the season restarted, following almost a five month break because of the COVID-19 pandemic, even though they have picked up just two points from three league games.

The talented midfielder, along with winger Phakamani Mahlambi, was reported by the Sunday World newspaper to have turned up to Sundowns’ training camp in Phokeng smelling of alcohol, and to have been relegated to the substitute’s bench as a result.

Jali has come off the bench in two of Sundowns’ league games so far since the restart, in the 63rd minute of their goalless draw with Orlando Pirates on August 11, and in the same minute of their 3-2 defeat by Cape Town City on Monday night.

That result dealt a serious blow to Mosimane’s side in their bid to catch Kaizer Chiefs at the top of the table, and it could be that Jali returns to the starting line-up for their next match, at Maritzburg United on Friday.

