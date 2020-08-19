Komphela explains why he spoke to Monare after Wits match

The philosophical coach gave another memorable post-match interview after his side played to a goalless draw with Bidvest Wits at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

READ MORE: Pirates coach Zinnbauer not happy with result against Baroka.

During the game Arrows defender Divine Lunga and the Clever Boys’ Thabang Monare got into a 50/50 clash that saw then exchanging words with the Wits midfielder feeling hard done by the challenge from Lunga.

Monare later committed a foul in retaliation which resulted in a set-piece opportunity for the KZN side.

Komphela was spotted speaking to Monare in an attempt to calm him down. The former Kaizer Chiefs coach later spoke to both players so they could bury the hatchet.

“To me, football beyond sports is about human beings,” Komphela told SuperSportTV.

“Here are two good players going down 50/50 for the ball, there was blood and Monare feels hard done by. Whenever you suffer a setback you still feel aggrieved. And then he made a foul there which I thought was not necessary. You concede a foul we score they could lose a match.

“After the match we remain human beings. I brought both of them in and told them you are not enemies, but opponents. Yes, you battle in one versus one situations but at the end of the day there has to be a spirit of sportsmanship, we are different from normal human beings we compete but we still have respect, even in war prisoners still need to be respected.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.