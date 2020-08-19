PSL News 19.8.2020 10:09 am

Pirates coach Zinnbauer not happy with result against Baroka

Khaya Ndubane
Pirates coach Zinnbauer not happy with result against Baroka

Josef Zinnbauer, coach of Orlando Pirates (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer believes the reason why his team failed to win their game against Baroka FC was because Bucs were not good in the final third.

The Buccaneers drew 1-1 with Bakgaga at Ellis Park Stadium on Wednesday night, leaving the club winless in their last five matches. Tshegofatso Mabasa gave Bucs the lead, but Evidence Makgopa equalised for Bakgaga.

READ: Pirates stuck in the draw zone as Baroka peg them back

“I’m not happy about the result,” Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV after the game. “We had control of the game. In the final third, we didn’t make the right decision. We were not calm. We were too stressed. We needed to be correct with the final pass and final shot.

“We conceded an offside goal, yes, it’s football. For me it’s a little bit weird, there was foul, six minutes extra time (at the end of the first half) is not possible. But you know we had it in our own hands.

“We didn’t make enough chances because we were not good in the final third and that is the reason we have one point.”

“I’m very happy for Tshegofatso, his first shot, his first goal. It was good. He will get some confidence,” added the German coach.

Pirates will next face Cape Town City at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday at 3.30pm.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Pirates stuck in the draw zone as Baroka peg them back 18.8.2020
Lorch returns to Pirates camp 18.8.2020
Plenty of interest in former Pirates star and Chiefs ‘target’ Rakhale 18.8.2020


today in print

Read Today's edition