Pirates coach Zinnbauer not happy with result against Baroka

“I’m not happy about the result,” Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV after the game. “We had control of the game. In the final third, we didn’t make the right decision. We were not calm. We were too stressed. We needed to be correct with the final pass and final shot.

The Buccaneers drew 1-1 with Bakgaga at Ellis Park Stadium on Wednesday night, leaving the club winless in their last five matches. Tshegofatso Mabasa gave Bucs the lead, but Evidence Makgopa equalised for Bakgaga.

“We conceded an offside goal, yes, it’s football. For me it’s a little bit weird, there was foul, six minutes extra time (at the end of the first half) is not possible. But you know we had it in our own hands.

“We didn’t make enough chances because we were not good in the final third and that is the reason we have one point.”

“I’m very happy for Tshegofatso, his first shot, his first goal. It was good. He will get some confidence,” added the German coach.

Pirates will next face Cape Town City at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday at 3.30pm.