Ernst Middendorp’s style is anything but useless. I agree, it is mostly bland and not exciting, especially for a big team like Kaizer Chiefs. But at the end of the day, it works because it brings the required results. READ MORE: Could Sifama be Kaizer Chiefs’ new wonderkid? I admit, I might be taking it too far when I say it is watchable and many of you may disagree. But, his style is more reliant than others on scoring and that’s what makes the game exciting. Amakhosi may be outplayed – as it has happened in many games this season...

Ernst Middendorp’s style is anything but useless. I agree, it is mostly bland and not exciting, especially for a big team like Kaizer Chiefs. But at the end of the day, it works because it brings the required results.

READ MORE: Could Sifama be Kaizer Chiefs’ new wonderkid?

I admit, I might be taking it too far when I say it is watchable and many of you may disagree. But, his style is more reliant than others on scoring and that’s what makes the game exciting. Amakhosi may be outplayed – as it has happened in many games this season – but they are hardly ever outscored.

And we can blame Middendorp all we want for the rigid displays but looking at it soberly, he doesn’t have players who can dish out a more stylish performance.

Amakhosi squad is made out of players who are more on hard work and dedication than style. I can safely say it is only Siphelele Ntshangase and Khama Billiat who is the kind of player who can play a stylish game.

The likes of Bernard Parker, Willard Katsande and most of the players on that squad are the kind who give spirited performances without being flashy. So expecting a coach to force them into playing a style similar to that of Orlando Pirates or Cape Town City is unfair.

He has had to do with what he has and has done well so far. Giovanni Solinas tried to make that same team play with some style and it ended badly for him and the club. What his team know is how to win games and that is what he has focused on and it has worked for him. And for that, we must give him some credit. He is not bad a coach as many make him out to be.

He, could, however, do well with an attitude change. He could be more likable of he wasn’t so angry all the time. His demeanor at the resumption of the games has been fantastic. He laughs and is calmer. Maybe the pandemic changed him, and I hope it is a permanent change.