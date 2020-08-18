Pirates stuck in the draw zone as Baroka peg them back

Orlando Pirates have failed to get their season going since the resumption after lockdown, and could only manage a 1-1 draw with Baroka FC at Ellis Park on Tuesday evening.

For Pirates, this was a third straight league draw, and most certainly their most disappointing, as stalemates with Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits were at least against sides with them in the higher reaches of the table.

The point could yet prove vital for Baroka in their battle against relegation, Evidence Magkopa’s clinical finish in the 36th minute cancelling out Tshegotfatso Mabasa’s opener for the Buccaneers.

Mabasa had repaid his Josef Zinnbauer’s faith in him by returning him into the starting line-up as the striker put the Buccaneers in the lead from as early as the 16th minute from an awkward angle after benefiting from a mistake by Baroka defender Tshiamo Masiya, who wanted to play ball to goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze, but unfortunately found Mabasa.

From then on, the visitors didn’t drop their heads as they kept on putting numbers forward to get back into the game. Manuel Kambala’s shot from outside the box went over the bar in the 19th minute, and a minute later, Masiya’s run on the right side of Baroka’s attack saw him play a dangerous cross inside the Pirates box, but Bucs shot-stopper Wayne Sandilands was able to punch the ball out of danger.

Vincent Pule also found a long-range shot to try and get Pirates’ second goal of the match, but Chipezeze was on guard to make a save.

Baroka finally managed to get an equaliser from Masiya’s cross, which found Makgopa inside the Bucs box and his finish saw the sides go in at half time level.

With Bucs desperate to get back into ways, Josef Zinnbauer made some changes early in the second half bringing on Thembinkosi Lorch, back from a club suspension after breaking COVID-19 protocols, and Nkanyiso Zungu for Fortune Makaringe and Paseka Mako respectively.

Another Pirates substitute Luvuyo Memela got an opportunity to test Chipezeze moments after being introduced into the game from a set-piece just outside the box, but his attempt was well saved by the Baroka keeper in the 70th minute.

In the end, none of the sides were able to take advantage of their opportunities.

Baroka, who are fighting to get out of the relegation zone, now find themselves with 25 points from 25 games in 13th place, while Bucs stay in third with 43 points after 26 games.