Lorch returns to Pirates camp

The club confirmed that the winger returns to camp after undergoing two COVID-19 tests as well as pleading guilty to the charges laid to him by the team’s disciplinary committee.

“Thembinkosi Lorch has been cleared to return to the squad following the finalization of the disciplinary proceedings against him and the lifting of his suspension by the Club,” read a statement from t club.

“Lorch has pleaded guilty to all charges that were brought against him by the Club. Lorch further apologized for his misdemeanor and has accepted the sanction imposed on him by the Club.”

“The 25-year-old has joined the squad in the BSE Bubble after undergoing his two COVID-19 tests as per the protocols.”

The Buccaneers added that Shonga remains outside of the camp as he awaits the decision from the disciplinary committee.

“Meanwhile, the Club can confirm that Justin Shonga remains suspended as he awaits the finalization of the disciplinary proceedings against him.”

Both Lorch and Shonga missed out on Pirates ‘two games since the return of football in the country, where Bucs played two goalless draws against Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits.

The Soweto giants take on Baroka FC at the Ellis Park Stadium on Tuesday.

