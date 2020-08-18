Could Sifama be Kaizer Chiefs’ new wonderkid?

But the youngster brought the magic the mentor was looking for using his pace and skills to wear out the City defenders and earning his side a penalty just a few minutes after coming on. Daniel Cardoso however couldn’t convert from the spot as his effort ricocheted off the crossbar.

Speaking to the club’s website this wee k, Sifama said he was elated with the run and was now looking forward to more. Not many players get to make their professional debuts at a club as big as Amakhosi.

“I was very happy to make my debut for Kaizer Chiefs,” he said. “After knowing that I would be in the team, I immediately called my grandmother to inform her I was selected to be part of the team. She received my call with excitement and told me how proud she was of me. I was pleased to hear my grandmother so happy,” said the Katlehong born player.

Sifama went on to have a good game and could have won himself a permanent spot in the team. He said after the match, Amakhosi assistant coach, Shaun Bartlett said he had done well.

“He congratulated me for my effort. He told me to stay focused from here on. I look forward to get more chances in the future and will continue to work hard,” he said.