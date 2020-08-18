Plenty of interest in former Pirates star and Chiefs ‘target’ Rakhale

Former Orlando Pirates and Chippa United midfielder, Thabo Rakhale is said to be flooded with options after he was released by the Chilli Boys in June.

The 30 year-old Rakhale had already been heavily linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs when he left Chippa but now Phakaaathi has learned that there are other teams who are licking their lips at the prospect of landing the dribbling wizard.

“I don’t see him struggling to find a new team because there quite a few who have been asking about him. AmaZulu are one of those who have been mentioned and there is also a possibility of going overseas either to Israel or Turkey. But I think he is holding out to hear what Chiefs have to offer before making his decision. Age is no longer on his side and now needs something that will be financially beneficial more than anything else,” said a source.

Kaizer Chiefs are currently serving a transfer ban imposed on them by world footballing body Fifa, who found that they had broken the rules in signing Madagascan midfielder Andriamirado Andrianarimanana in 2018 from Fosa Juniors.

Fifa banned Chiefs from signing players for the next two transfer windows, though Amakhosi have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland, with their case set to be heard on September 8-9

