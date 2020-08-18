Pirates target a first post-lockdown win against Baroka 

The Pirates defender says the spirit is high in camp despite having played to goalless draws against Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits.

“The mood is good, the guys are well prepared. We had a recovery session yesterday (Monday) as we are preparing for the game. So far we’ve been doing well, we didn’t lose the games (against Sundowns and Wits). Now we just focusing on the game and getting three points,” said the Bucs skipper.

Meanwhile, Baroka are battling to get themselves out of the relegation zone. The Limpopo based outfit are just one point ahead of bottom of the log side Black Leopards with Bakgaga on 24 points while Leopards are on 23 after 25 games.

Before the league got suspended, Baroka had a good run in the Nedbank Cup, reaching the semifinals, only to lose 3-0 to Bloemfontein Celtic in the last four in their first match of the season resumption.

Going into their league clash with AmaZulu FC, Dylan Kerr’s charges only managed to walk away with a point.

It will be crucial for Baroka to start registering maximum points in their quest to survive the chop with some tough fixtures coming up for them.

In their last five games, they still have to face off with Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United.

