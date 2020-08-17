It looks like it is slipping away, but we’ll fight until the end – Pitso

The Brazilians suffered their fourth defeat of the season and are now under pressure to play catch-up with log leaders Kaizer Chiefs who have maintained a six-point advantage at the summit of the log.

However, Mosimane says while it looks bleak at the moment, there is no way he will surrender the title without a fight as he hopes to also bag the Nedbank Cup when they meet Bloemfontein Celtic in the final next month.

“The manner in which we are going, it looks like it is going because we are not winning. We have played three games, drew two and lost one. But we can’t just leave it and say it is done, we will go for it,” said Mosimane.

“(When) it is mathematically proven that we can’t win it then we will accept it. At this point in time, we have got a lot of ego and a lot of ambition. We will try to win the three trophies and we still believe that the two are still available even though this one looks like it is going out of our hands,” he added.

His quest for three points will continue this Friday against Eric Tinkler’s Maritzburg United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

