Surprise Surprise! Ralani rocks Sundowns in Cape Town City masterclass

Cape Town City did Kaizer Chiefs a big favour by beating defending Absa Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns 3-2 at the Loftus Versfeld on Monday night, giving Amakhosi some more breathing space at the summit of the league table.

READ MORE: AS IT HAPPENED: Cape Town City 3 Mamelodi Sundowns 2

Ernst Middendorp’s side remain six points ahead of Sundowns, while the win saw City strengthen their bid to finish in the top half of the log with Jan Olde Riekerink’s side currently 7th in the table.

It was a delightful through pass from Shane Roberts found Surprise Ralani racing through. The 32 year-old was lucky to get a second bite at the cherry after Denis Onyango stopped his first attempt, but Ralani still did well to squeeze in the rebound at Loftus Versfeld.

City extended their lead just before the half time break through striker Kermit Erasmus who was at the end of an eye-catching piece of combination play, latching onto Mdu Mdantsane’s fine pass and chipping the ball over Onyango, netting his 11th league goal of the campaign, and his second in two matches since the season restart.

Masandawana pulled one back before the half time break and it was through an unfortunate own goal by Ednilson Dove who turned the ball into his own net from a Gaston Sirino corner kick.

At the beginning of the second half, Riekerink was forced to bring on club captain Thamsanqa Mkhize – who was rested after he picked up a knock against Bloemfontein Celtic – in the place of Craig Martin who took a knock after a challenge with Tebogo Langerman.

City restored their two goal lead 10 minutes after the start of the second half when defender Wayne Arendse had an episode to forget. Arendse initially seemed to have everything under control when he successfully intercepted through pass to Ralani, but somehow he lost control of the ball, allowing the alert attacker to disposes him and score a delghtful chip over Onyango to complete his brace.

Pitso Mosimane went on to make wholesale changes just after the hour mark, introducing Sibusiso Vilakazi and Sibusiso Vilakazi while Phakamani Mahlambi made a rare appearance this season.

However, Sundowns couldn’t do much, though Keletso Makgalwa did manage to find the back of the net in stoppage time. It was too little too late and Downs will now turn their focus to Maritzburg United this coming Friday at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.