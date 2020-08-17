Live Report – Cape Town City 1 Mamelodi Sundowns 0

23 – Mabunda hammers a shot just over the bar for Sundowns. Time for the first ‘cooling break’.

13 – GOAL! Cape Town City 1 Mamelodi Sundowns 0 – Surprise Ralani gives City the lead and Sundowns trail again! Ralani ran onto Shane Roberts’ through ball, and though his first effort was saved by Denis Onyango, he tucked in the rebound!

⏱ ’13 | GOALLLLLL! Our magician breaks the deadlock and opens the scoring ???? ???? CTCFC 1️⃣-0️⃣ SUNDOWNS ????#AbsaPrem#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/9hTINIQMSY — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) August 17, 2020

3 – Tiyani Madunda is booked for Sundowns.

Here are the two teams:

????Starting XI????⁣⁣

⁣⁣

⚽ Cape Town City Vs Mamelodi Sundowns⁣⁣

???? Absa Premiership⁣⁣

???? Loftus Versfeld Stadium⁣⁣

⁣⁣#Sundowns #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/0u5nP8OJne — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) August 17, 2020

Your lineup for tonight’s match against Sundowns ⚽️???? Coach JOR makes 1️⃣ change: – Martin steps in for Mkhize ⚡️

– Nodada captains the side????

– Ralani, Romeo, Lakay up top ???? Big game! Let’s go City ????#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/tx8LHbtIXx — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) August 17, 2020

