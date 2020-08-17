PSL News 17.8.2020 06:12 pm

Live Report – Cape Town City 1 Mamelodi Sundowns 0

Jonty Mark
Lebohang Maboe of Mamelodi Sundowns challenged by Keanu Cupido of Cape Town City during the Absa Premiership 2018/19 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City at the Loftus Versveld Stadium. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Hello and welcome to Phakaaathi’s live coverage of this evening’s Absa Premiership encounter between Cape Town City and Mamelodi Sundowns.

23 – Mabunda hammers a shot just over the bar for Sundowns. Time for the first ‘cooling break’.

13 – GOAL! Cape Town City 1 Mamelodi Sundowns 0 – Surprise Ralani gives City the lead and Sundowns trail again! Ralani ran onto Shane Roberts’ through ball, and though his first effort was saved by Denis Onyango, he tucked in the rebound!

 

3 – Tiyani Madunda is booked for Sundowns.

Here are the two teams:

 

 

