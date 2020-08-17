PSL News 17.8.2020 06:12 pm

Cape Town City 3 Mamelodi Sundowns 2 – As It Happened

Jonty Mark
Surprise Ralani of Cape Town City celebrates goal during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Cape Town City and Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on 17 August 2020. ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Hello and welcome to Phakaaathi’s live coverage of this evening’s Absa Premiership encounter between Cape Town City and Mamelodi Sundowns.

FULL TIME: CT City 3 Sundowns 2 – A wonderful win for City, and for Kaizer Chiefs, who maintain a six point lead at the top, which they can extend to nine points with a win over Bloemfontein Celtic on Wednesday.

90+6 – Sundowns have a free kick… Lyle Lakay smacks it into the wall and Sundowns are beaten.

90+2 GOAL! CT City 3 Sundowns 2. Keletso Makgalwa bursts through and dinks a fine finish past Peter Leeuwenburgh to make the rest of stoppage time far more interesting!

80 – This game has somewhat died on its feet, with Sundowns looking like there is no way back into it, but Cape Town City won’t mind at all.

54 – WHAT A GOAL SURPRISE RALANI! CT City 3 Sundowns 1. Ralani robs Wayne Arendse and sends a delightful chip over Onyango and into the back of the net.


51 – Erasmus is booked for a poor tackle on Siphesihle Mkhulise.

50 – Mdantsane gets clear of the Sundowns defence in wide open spaces but his first touch is poor and Onyango can gather.

46 – The second half kicks off!

Thamsanqa Mkhize is coming on at the break to replace Craig Martin, who picked up an injury with a brave clearance for the corner that Sundowns ultimately scored from.

HT – CT City 2 Mamelodi Sundowns 1 – The half time whistle blows and it is 2-1 to City. They looked out of sight as Kermit Erasmus made it 2-0 but Sundowns struck on the stroke of half time to set up an enthralling second half.

45 + 2 GOAL! CT City 2 Sundowns 1 – Gaston Sirino whips in a vicious near post corner and it is turned past his own ‘keeper by Edmilson Dove, under pressure from Wayne Arendse. Sundowns right back in it!

44 – GOAL! CT City 2 Sundowns 0 Kermit Erasmus breaks clear onto a brilliant pass from Mdu Mdantsane and what a cool finish past Onyango that is!

 

39 – Roberts gets a yellow card for a foul on Mabunda.

23 – Mabunda hammers a shot just over the bar for Sundowns. Time for the first ‘cooling break’.

13 – GOAL! Cape Town City 1 Mamelodi Sundowns 0 – Surprise Ralani gives City the lead and Sundowns trail again! Ralani ran onto Shane Roberts’ through ball, and though his first effort was saved by Denis Onyango, he tucked in the rebound!

 

3 – Tiyani Madunda is booked for Sundowns.

Here are the two teams:

 

 

