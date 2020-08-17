We’re not throwing in the towel, insists Pitso

It has been anything but smooth sailing for the defending Absa Premiership champions who have dropped four points in the bid for a third league crown on the trot, allowing leaders Kaizer Chiefs to open a six-point lead.

“We know that we are not playing very well, we are not playing to our standards, we know about it but you can’t buy it, you have to get through it and try. We are not happy but what can I do? I have to encourage the team and find solutions and try to find motivation and we must try to make a plan, we cannot complain because our job is to scratch more for the three points,” said Mosimane.

The Brazilians will continue their hunt for the first set of three points this evening at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium where they will face Cape Town City. Mosimane says the Mother City outfit usually proves to be a difficult team to dismantle and he believes this is because City play like his Masandawana.

“It is always a tough game against Cape Town City, they are a difficult team to penetrate but they love to play a little bit like Sundowns. They are a ball-playing team and they always give us a hard time, I don’t know how far ready they are but we continue game after game, it is our fourth game now, it is very difficult. It is easy to speak but it is difficult to do it. But you can do it if you have a good foundation but if you don’t have a good foundation, this is what you get – not very good performances,” said Mosimane.

“We are not going to give up because you don’t know what is going to happen the next day. We just have to keep going, we are an ambitious team, we are trying to win the two remaining trophies. Sometimes you come out with two, sometimes you come out with what you already have in hand but maybe if we keep going, fortunes can change,” he added.

