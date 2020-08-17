PSL News 17.8.2020 01:43 pm

Baroka coach bemoans dull PSL games

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Baroka coach bemoans dull PSL games

Dylan Kerr coach of Baroka FC (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

The Bakgakga coach believes players are rusty after spending five months on the sidelines.

Baroka FC lost to Bloemfontein Celtic in their second match since the season resumes following their loss in the semi-final of the Nedbank Cup to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Following Bakgakga’s goalless draw to AmaZulu on Saturday at the Lucas Moripe Stadium coach Dylan Kerr believes the football played by most teams is dull.

Kerr believes it will take a while for players to perform at their best again with games between PSL side producing draws.

“The decision to play these games after five months off reflects the true nature of football at the moment, not one game has been entertaining that I have watched,” Kerr was quoted as saying after the game against Siwelele over the weekend.

“It has been a battle of players not at their full potential. The mistakes are going to cost you the league in the PSL. I don’t think it is fair for players to be asked to do the job that they are paid to do when they had such a long break in football.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Tembo gives Modiba his blessings to join Sundowns 17.8.2020
Maduka shifts focus to Chiefs after SuperSport draw 16.8.2020
SuperSport miss chance to move into top three after Celtic draw 16.8.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 WATCH LIVE: NCCC to brief SA on Level 2 regulations

General Daily news update: Load shedding looms, Covid-19 stats, Marikana massacre remembered and ANC backs Ramaphosa

Covid-19 It’s no time to relax despite easing of restrictions – experts warn

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 3,692 new cases confirmed as recoveries edge closer to 500,000

Covid-19 Don’t be confused, Level 2 officially starts on Tuesday morning


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 