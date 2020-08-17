Baroka coach bemoans dull PSL games

Baroka FC lost to Bloemfontein Celtic in their second match since the season resumes following their loss in the semi-final of the Nedbank Cup to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Following Bakgakga’s goalless draw to AmaZulu on Saturday at the Lucas Moripe Stadium coach Dylan Kerr believes the football played by most teams is dull.

Kerr believes it will take a while for players to perform at their best again with games between PSL side producing draws.

“The decision to play these games after five months off reflects the true nature of football at the moment, not one game has been entertaining that I have watched,” Kerr was quoted as saying after the game against Siwelele over the weekend.

“It has been a battle of players not at their full potential. The mistakes are going to cost you the league in the PSL. I don’t think it is fair for players to be asked to do the job that they are paid to do when they had such a long break in football.”

