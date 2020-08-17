Domingo – we should have beaten Orlando Pirates

Haashim Domingo believes Bidvest Wits should have got the three points against Orlando Pirates on Saturday, with the Wits forward missing two gilt-edged opportunities to sink the Buccaneers, as the Clever Boys played out another Absa Premiership draw.

Domingo put a first half header wide with the goal gaping, and then hit the post after the break, again with only Pirates goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands to beat.

“We should have won, we should have got three points in this game, we were a bit unlucky and should have been more clinical,” said Domingo, whose side will now host Golden Arrows on Tuesday at Ellis Park.

“I think Arrows are not an easy team to beat, we have to go out with the same mentality we went in with against the past three teams we have played. It will not be easy but we will be up for it,” he added.

Wits have had about as difficult a start to the resumption of the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League season as you can get, losing 3-2 to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup semifinals, and then drawing with Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates in the Absa Premiership.

Those draws have left them 12 points behind league leaders Chiefs, and though they do have one game in hand, and still have to play Amakhosi again, the chances of them lifting the title in their final season of existence look ever more slim for the Clever Boys.

Domingo, however, who is reported to have signed a pre-contract to join Mamelodi Sundowns next season, has been impressed with his side’s mentality, having carried on fight despite the knowledge that Wits’ top flight status has been sold to Limpopo outfit TTM.

“We haven’t had enough time to prepare match fitness wide, but so far we have done well. We have been professional, despite everything that has happened we have had a good mentality and gone out there with a good energy and a good attitude.”

