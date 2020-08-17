PSL News 17.8.2020 09:19 am

Middendorp stands by team selection after miraculous Kaizer Chiefs comeback

Jonty Mark
Ernst Middendorp, 0 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Middendorp says he understands his supporters frustration but he feels that the likes of Anthony Akumu and Lazarous Kambole did well against Polokwane City.

Ernst Middendorp has defended his decision to leave key players on the bench against Polokwane City on the weekend, after Amakhosi found a way back from two goals down to win 3-2 at take a six point lead at the top of the Absa Premiership.

With Chiefs in desperate straits, Middendorp brought on Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Willard Katsande and Bernard Parker, and they helped turn the game on its head, though there is a decent argument all three should have started the match.

“At half time we looked at the way City came to us,” Middendorp told the Amakhosi website

“We also saw the areas we could explore. We made the three changes, with Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Bernard Parker and Willard Katsande coming on for Reeve Frosler, Yagan Sasman and Kearyn Baccus. And later, we brought in the 17-year-old Keletso Sifama for Nurković. The youngster played very well in his debut and created a possibility with a penalty situation.

“I understand that some supporters would have preferred certain players,” says Middendorp, “and I respect our supporters’ views all the time. We are charged with the responsibility of making some decisions and it is normal that not everyone will appreciate the decisions. We assess the players and talk to them when we plan every match. I am glad (Anthony) Akumu played well in his role and scored one of the goals. It is only a matter of time that Lazalous Kambole will score his first goal. I believe Kambole ran well and dribbled past opponents and caused some trouble for their defenders.”

Amakhosi will return to action on Wednesday, when they take on Bloemfontein Celtic at TUKS Stadium.

“We will go back to the training ground to recoup and prepare the team for the next match which is against Celtic. I am happy with the win, but the work continues.”

