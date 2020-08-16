Maduka shifts focus to Chiefs after SuperSport draw

Bloemfontein Celtic head coach John Maduka says the 1-1 draw against SuperSport United is now behind them and he is shifting his focus to their next opponents, Absa Premiership log leaders Kaizer Chiefs.

Siwelele, who gave away a 1-0 lead and allowed United to steal a point on Sunday evening, are set to play the Glamour Boys this coming Wednesday at the Tuks Stadium.

“We know that it is going to be a difficult game and we will make sure that we try to manage the players so that they can recover quickly and be ready for that particular game (Kaizer Chiefs clash). It is not going to be easy but we will make sure that we recover so we can be ready for the game,” said Maduka.

Maduka went on to say his side will soon get up to speed after a couple of games as this was their second since the restart.

“We are getting better and better and we still believe that with time it will come alright. Towards the end of the game the players were getting tired but the match helps you to get that fitness that you need so we hope that by the time we play the fifth game, by then we will be okay.”

Meanwhile, SuperSport coach Kaitano Tembo was pleased with his side’s display as this was their maiden game in the Biologically Safe Environment.

Tembo, much like Maduka, has alsready changed his focus to their next game against Polokwane City at Bidvest Stadium on Wednesday.

“Another tough game, Polokwane City are a tough team and they are fighting for their lives. We need to prepare well and make sure that we improve from this and try to get a positive result,” said Tembo.

“We played well considering that it was our first game and it was their second game. We created enough chances to win the game and credit should go to the players, they tried until the end and I think we can build from this experience,” Tembo added.

